In John's gospel, Mary Magdalene stands by the tomb and somehow doesn't recognize the resurrected face before her. "She did not know that it was Jesus. ... Supposing him to be a gardener, she said to him, 'Sir, if you have carried him away, tell me where you have laid him.'"
Then Jesus says "Mary" and her eyes are opened.
Later on, this happens again while Peter, Thomas, John, and a few other disciples are fishing after the empty tomb and first appearances. They see Jesus walking on the beach, but do not recognize him. Only after Jesus performs a small miracle — blessing their net to catch many fish — does John, "the beloved disciple," realize it is him.
This happens in Luke, too, with two disciples on the road to Emmaus. After walking with Jesus some way — totally unaware it is him — they encamped. At the dinner table, Jesus took the bread "and blessed, and broke it, and gave it to them. And their eyes were opened and they recognized him."
Despite the many explanations I've heard, and a few I've ventured myself, the meaning of Jesus's enigmatic face remains a puzzle for me.
Happy Easter, SW readers!
To my total surprise, Steve Bannon asked me to host the War Room solo. He wanted me to present my Images of Jesus research over the course of two shows.
It was daunting. To begin with, it was the first time I have ever just stared into a camera and spoken with no person directly — whether virtual or in the flesh. Also, it can be difficult to toe the line between personal belief and public presentation.
I am not a minister. But this subject is closest to my heart. I hope you enjoy it.
Part 1 — Maundy Thursday — Communion
Part 2 — Good Friday — Crucifixion
[Correction: the Veil of Veronica is totally different from the Shroud of Turin. Told you I'm not Catholic! Still learning.]
I have pondered this mystery myself. The answer for me was oddly prosaic. At the hands of his persecutors, he had been been savagely beaten beyond all recognition. My evidence is the tale of Doubting Thomas and the wounds. He had returned to flesh, but all those horrific wounds and bruises had not yet fully healed. Perhaps that’s just the explanation of one who has seen (and been in) one too many fights. But, like Christ himself, it makes sense in both worlds.
God bless you brother, and Happy Easter. He is risen!
Apostle Paul gives you the answer at 1 Cor 3... How the effects of glorification changed Moses' countenance such that the children of Israel couldn't look upon him. The effects of God's glory manifests in our face. As it should....
Which posits a very interesting idea about the spirituality behind COVID mask mandates... What about the face of a man is so offensive to the adversary, since man is no longer in God's image (Gen 5:3)? Sorta proves Paul's point, that man's redemption isn't restricted to only spiritual but includes a physical change as well. I always saw the mask-wearing as analogous to a baptism... A very public display of faith in man, not God.