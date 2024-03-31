In John's gospel, Mary Magdalene stands by the tomb and somehow doesn't recognize the resurrected face before her. "She did not know that it was Jesus. ... Supposing him to be a gardener, she said to him, 'Sir, if you have carried him away, tell me where you have laid him.'"

Then Jesus says "Mary" and her eyes are opened.

Later on, this happens again while Peter, Thomas, John, and a few other disciples are fishing after the empty tomb and first appearances. They see Jesus walking on the beach, but do not recognize him. Only after Jesus performs a small miracle — blessing their net to catch many fish — does John, "the beloved disciple," realize it is him.

This happens in Luke, too, with two disciples on the road to Emmaus. After walking with Jesus some way — totally unaware it is him — they encamped. At the dinner table, Jesus took the bread "and blessed, and broke it, and gave it to them. And their eyes were opened and they recognized him."

Despite the many explanations I've heard, and a few I've ventured myself, the meaning of Jesus's enigmatic face remains a puzzle for me.

Happy Easter, SW readers!

To my total surprise, Steve Bannon asked me to host the War Room solo. He wanted me to present my Images of Jesus research over the course of two shows.

It was daunting. To begin with, it was the first time I have ever just stared into a camera and spoken with no person directly — whether virtual or in the flesh. Also, it can be difficult to toe the line between personal belief and public presentation.

I am not a minister. But this subject is closest to my heart. I hope you enjoy it.

Part 1 — Maundy Thursday — Communion

Part 2 — Good Friday — Crucifixion

[Correction: the Veil of Veronica is totally different from the Shroud of Turin. Told you I'm not Catholic! Still learning.]

Share

DARK ÆON is now for sale here (BookShop), here (Barnes & Noble), or here (Amazon)

If you are Bitcoin savvy and like a good discount, pick up a copy here at Canonic.xyz

