Welcome, cosmic wanderer!

Some spin you far left. Others spin you far right.

Singularity Weekly spins you far out.

Free men and women choose the future.

It’s time to cut a new path.

Joe Allen

—

MYTHOS - Gk. - "sacred stories about divine beings, ultimate origins, and purpose”

ETHNOS - Gk. - "adopted to the genius or customs of a people; race, tribe, caste"

MACHINA - Lat. - "device, trick; machine, engine, military machine; instrument"

RELIGARE - Lat. - "to bind, place an obligation on; bond between humans and gods"