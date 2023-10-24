SINGULARITY WEEKLY

Communion and Crucifixion
An Iconic Panorama of the Passion
  
Joe Allen
12
Conspiracy Fatigue
The threat is real — but so is your paranoia
  
Joe Allen
24
Images of Jesus — From Pagan Precursors to Postmodern Projections
Lecture given on March 19, 2024 at the Corinthian Lodge in East Nashville
  
Joe Allen
40

January 2024

CES 2024 – Consuming an Ersatz Singularity
Social robots, teledildonics, and metaverse muzzles—the Consumer Electronics Show is a toy store for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
  
Joe Allen
19
A Sullen Anniversary
There was no "deadly insurrection." And there was no "Plan"
  
Joe Allen
18
2024: A New Year of Deepfakes and Old-School Phonies
Our brains are vulnerable. Reality is fragile. Consensus is laughable
  
Joe Allen
18

October 2023

I'm Back! And Coming to a Town Near You
DARK ÆON Book Tour/Lecture Series (Nov - Dec)
  
Joe Allen
65

August 2023

DARK ÆON — Preface (and Table of Contents)
How it started
  
Joe Allen
59
Dear SW Readers ... Tuesday is the launch
Your support is much appreciated
  
Joe Allen
40

July 2023

DARK ÆON – Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity
Ladies and gentlemen, my book is available for PRESALE
  
Joe Allen
48

June 2023

“The Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski Pulls the Plug
"The circumstances of his suicide are unclear"
  
Joe Allen
52

April 2023

Forthcoming Book, Latest Interviews, and AI Armageddon
The world is descending into digital madness. There's no better time to think for yourself
  
Joe Allen
43
