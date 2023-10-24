SINGULARITY WEEKLY
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Communion and Crucifixion
An Iconic Panorama of the Passion
Mar 31
•
Joe Allen
39
Share this post
Communion and Crucifixion
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Conspiracy Fatigue
The threat is real — but so is your paranoia
Mar 28
•
Joe Allen
66
Share this post
Conspiracy Fatigue
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Images of Jesus — From Pagan Precursors to Postmodern Projections
Lecture given on March 19, 2024 at the Corinthian Lodge in East Nashville
Mar 24
•
Joe Allen
45
Share this post
Images of Jesus — From Pagan Precursors to Postmodern Projections
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
40
January 2024
CES 2024 – Consuming an Ersatz Singularity
Social robots, teledildonics, and metaverse muzzles—the Consumer Electronics Show is a toy store for the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Jan 17
•
Joe Allen
59
Share this post
CES 2024 – Consuming an Ersatz Singularity
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
19
A Sullen Anniversary
There was no "deadly insurrection." And there was no "Plan"
Jan 6
•
Joe Allen
67
Share this post
A Sullen Anniversary
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
2024: A New Year of Deepfakes and Old-School Phonies
Our brains are vulnerable. Reality is fragile. Consensus is laughable
Jan 2
•
Joe Allen
76
Share this post
2024: A New Year of Deepfakes and Old-School Phonies
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
18
October 2023
I'm Back! And Coming to a Town Near You
DARK ÆON Book Tour/Lecture Series (Nov - Dec)
Oct 24, 2023
•
Joe Allen
59
Share this post
I'm Back! And Coming to a Town Near You
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
65
August 2023
DARK ÆON — Preface (and Table of Contents)
How it started
Aug 29, 2023
•
Joe Allen
82
Share this post
DARK ÆON — Preface (and Table of Contents)
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
Dear SW Readers ... Tuesday is the launch
Your support is much appreciated
Aug 26, 2023
•
Joe Allen
89
Share this post
Dear SW Readers ... Tuesday is the launch
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
40
July 2023
DARK ÆON – Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity
Ladies and gentlemen, my book is available for PRESALE
Jul 1, 2023
•
Joe Allen
112
Share this post
DARK ÆON – Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
48
June 2023
“The Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski Pulls the Plug
"The circumstances of his suicide are unclear"
Jun 12, 2023
•
Joe Allen
90
Share this post
“The Unabomber” Ted Kaczynski Pulls the Plug
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
52
April 2023
Forthcoming Book, Latest Interviews, and AI Armageddon
The world is descending into digital madness. There's no better time to think for yourself
Apr 2, 2023
•
Joe Allen
75
Share this post
Forthcoming Book, Latest Interviews, and AI Armageddon
joebot.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
43
© 2024 Joe Allen
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts